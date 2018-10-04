Snap CEO Spiegel sets profitability goal for 2019: Cheddar

(Reuters) - Parent of Snapchat messaging Snap Inc’s (SNAP.N) Chief Executive Evan Spiegel has set a goal to achieve full-year profitability in 2019 and outlined a new set of strategic goals, online news service Cheddar reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel attends the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In the memo dated Sept. 26, Spiegel admitted that Snapchat had “rushed redesign, solving one problem but creating many others,” Cheddar reported.

Snap did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

In August, Snap reported its first-ever drop in daily users, largely due to the redesign, but beat quarterly revenue estimates on a shift to primarily selling ads through self-service.

Snap shares closed at $7.80 on Thursday.