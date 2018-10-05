Snap rises on report of CEO's profitability goal for 2019

** Snapchat-owner’s shares up ~4 pct at $8.10 in premarket, showing signs of recovery after touching their all-time low on Thursday
** CEO Evan Spiegel aims to achieve full-year profitability in 2019 by betting on older users, revamped marketing, online news service Cheddar reports, citing a memo
** Co says it would also better serve emerging markets users with its forthcoming redesign of its Android app - memo
** On Thursday, analysts raised concerns over user declines and competitive threats from Instagram
** Daily Snapchat users fell for the first time in Q2 ended August
** As of Thursday’s close, SNAP shares have nearly halved in value and have traded under their $17 debut price since March
