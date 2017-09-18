Snap says removes Al Jazeera's Discover Publisher channel in Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Snap Inc has been asked by the Saudi Arabia government to remove the Al Jazeera Discover Publisher Channel in that country because it violated local laws, the social media company said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

“We make an effort to comply with local laws in the countries where we operate,” a Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters late Sunday.

The decision to remove the channel was reported earlier on Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.

The conflict is the latest example of a technology company being pinned in the crosshairs of geopolitics as it navigates censorship of content on its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported.