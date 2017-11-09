FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent says it wants to cooperate with Snap on games
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 9, 2017 / 2:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tencent says it wants to cooperate with Snap on games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings Ltd said in a statement on Thursday it wanted to use its expanded stake in Snapchat owner Snap Inc to explore cooperation on mobile games publishing and a news feed.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Tencent is seen during the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tencent, which first invested in Snap in 2013, has recently bought enough shares to raise its stake in Snap to 12 percent, the California-based company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Games and a news feed have not been a part of Snapchat, although the company on Tuesday launched a redesign.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang in Hong Kong; Writing by David Ingram in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.