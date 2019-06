FILE PHOTO: SNC-Lavalin Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards and SNC-Lavalin President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce speak during the company's annual shareholder's meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

(Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Tuesday Ian Edwards has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer, taking over from Neil Bruce.

The company said the board has asked Edwards “to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company on an expedited basis”.

Edwards has been chief operating officer of SNC-Lavalin since January 2019.