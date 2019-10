FILE PHOTO: SNC-Lavalin Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards and SNC-Lavalin President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce speak during the company's annual shareholder's meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

(Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) said on Thursday it named interim head Ian Edwards as its chief executive officer.

Edwards took the interim role of CEO in June from Neil Bruce after the company announced a strategic review.