Venezuela's PDVSA sued for $25 million in U.S. court over non-payment: complaint

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] is being sued for more than $25 million in a U.S. court over non-payment of notes issued for work performed by Canadian energy contractor SNC-Lavalin, according a court filing.

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a mural with a PDVSA logo at its gas station in Caracas, Venezuela August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

The suit, filed in a district court in Manhattan, is the latest in a recent series of court actions seeking to press the cash-strapped oil firm for payment, with actions in recent days by ConocoPhillips and Rusoro. PDVSA’s declining oil revenues have thrown Venezuela into severe recession.