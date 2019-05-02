SNC-Lavalin first-quarter profit drops 73 percent

FILE PHOTO: The SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by higher expenses, loss of a mining contract, and delay in claim settlements.

The Montreal-based company’s adjusted net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$36.9 million ($27.47 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$136 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$2.36 billion from C$2.43 billion.