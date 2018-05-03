FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SNC-Lavalin misses profit estimates on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected profit as expenses soared mainly due to its acquisition of WS Atkins.

Montreal-based SNC closed the C$3.6 billion acquisition of British engineer WS Atkins in July. The deal helped SNC-Lavalin boost its nuclear, rail, transportation and infrastructure businesses, while cutting exposure to the oil and gas industry.

WS Atkins, now the engineering, design, project management (EDPM) segment of SNC-Lavalin, contributed C$700 million ($545 million) to the company’s first-quarter engineering and construction revenue, which rose 32.4 percent to C$2.37 billion.

Expenses jumped to C$42 million from C$13 million.

    The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$78.1 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$89.7 million, or 60 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 51 Canadian cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 55 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue rose 31.5 percent to C$2.43 billion

    Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
