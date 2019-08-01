SNC-Lavalin reports quarterly loss on C$1.7 billion charge

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the SNC-Lavalin logo outside the company headquarters building in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

(Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a C$1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The Montreal-based company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.12 billion ($1.60 billion), or C$12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of C$83.01 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$2.28 billion from C$2.53 billion.