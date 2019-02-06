Snooker: Two Welsh players banned after match-fixing investigation

(Reuters) - Welsh snooker players David John and Jamie Jones have been banned after being found guilty of breaching anti-corruption rules, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Wednesday.

Former professional John will serve a ban of five years and seven months, while Jones has been given a one-year ban.

John, whose career high world ranking was number 68, admitted fixing the outcomes of two matches and failing to cooperate with the WPBSA investigation.

Jones, ranked 39 in the world when he was charged last October, was cleared of match-fixing but admitted to failing to report a corrupt approach.

John was ordered to pay 17,000 pounds ($21,996) towards the WPBSA’s costs, while Jones — who can return to action in October, must pay 9,000 pounds.