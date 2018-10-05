SoCalGas expects natgas pipe to return in April

(Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Friday it expects to keep working on a couple of natural gas pipelines in its transmission constrained Southern California territory through at least mid-April.

The combination of pipeline limitations and reduced availability of SoCalGas’ biggest storage field at Aliso Canyon in Los Angeles, following a massive leak between October 2015 and February 2015, is expected to keep gas supplies tight in Southern California this winter.

SoCalGas estimated it would complete work on Line 235-2 in mid-April barring any weather or construction difficulties, according to a notice to shippers.

Line 235-2 ruptured on Oct. 1, 2017. After the rupture, SoCalGas took the adjacent Line 4000 out of service for inspection and repair. Line 4000, which can move about 740 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd), has since returned to service but at a reduced capacity of around 270 MMcfd, according to a report by California regulators in July.

One hundred million cubic feet of gas is enough to fuel about 500,000 U.S. homes for a day.

SoCalGas is a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy.