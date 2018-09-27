SoCalGas says Southern California natgas storage facilities nearly full

(Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Thursday its four storage facilities in California were almost full, reducing concerns the utility may not have enough fuel to meet heating demand this winter.

Gas supplies, however, are expected to be tight in Southern California on the coldest days this winter due to the reduced availability of the SoCalGas’ biggest storage field at Aliso Canyon in Los Angeles, following a massive leak between October 2015 and February 2016, and ongoing shutdowns of several pipelines.

SoCalGas said this week that its Honor Ranch and Aliso Canyon storage facilities were at full capacity. The utility’s other two storage caverns are at Playa del Rey and La Goleta.

SoCalGas said it will start limiting the amount of gas its customers can inject into the storage fields starting Oct. 1.

The utility said it had expected the total amount of working gas in its four facilities to reach 81.6 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Sept. 30 out of a total capacity of just over 83 bcf.

That is much higher than the amount of gas SCE had in storage at this time last year when SoCalGas had just 62.3 bcf stockpiled and compares with a five-year (2012-16) range of 61.4-131.4 bcf for this time of year.

The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in July approved an increase in the amount of gas SoCalGas could inject into Aliso Canyon to 34 bcf from a previous maximum of 24.6 bcf.

Before the 2015-2016 leak, Aliso Canyon was able to hold up to 86.2 bcf, making it the biggest gas field in the western part of the United States. Before the Aliso leak, SoCalGas’ four storage facilities could hold about 135.3 bcf.

The state only allows SoCalGas to use Aliso Canyon as an “asset of last resort” after all other alternatives have been exhausted to avoid curtailments of electric load.

The PUC said it increased the amount of gas that can be stored in Aliso Canyon to give SoCalGas time to inject fuel into the facility to reduce the potential for gas curtailments thiswinter when demand peaks. Consumers in California use more gas in the winter for heating than during the summer when much of it is used to fuel power plants to produce electricity to run air conditioners.