Soccer Football - People mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - November 26, 2020 People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the Stadio San Paolo in Naples REUTERS/Yara Nardi

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will extend a public wake for Diego Maradona until 7 pm (2200 GMT) on Thursday after clashes broke out between police and fans who had been queuing in the thousands to pay last respects to the soccer legend.