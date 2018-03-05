Soccer: Fans burn car, shoot house of struggling club president

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Fans of Argentine soccer side Almirante Brown, angry at a string of poor performances that left them bottom of the third tier, shot at the club president’s house over the weekend, local police said on Monday.

Supporters attacked Antonio Argento’s home and burnt a car in his drive on Sunday morning, shortly after a 2-1 defeat by San Miguel, their fourth loss in a row, Argento told Reuters.

The result left the club five points adrift at the bottom of the Primera B Metropolitana standings.

“Because of this bad run of form we’re going through we’re used to threats on social media, jokes and demands for our resignation,” Argento said. “But this violence is unacceptable.”

Police said Argento had filed an official report but noted it was not the first time he has been threatened. Members of the so-called barra brava, Argentina’s often violent organized fan groups, previously smashed windows at his home.

Football-related violence has spiraled in Argentina in recent years with threats and physical violence against players and officials now commonplace.