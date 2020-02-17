Mineiro apologize for mascot's behavior toward female player

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Atletico Mineiro have apologized for the “lamentable” behavior of an employee who dresses up as the club’s rooster mascot toward a member of the women’s team during an event on Sunday.

The players were being presented to the crowd when the mascot, known as “Mad Rooster”, induced defender Vitoria Calhau to twirl around and then walked away rubbing his hands.

“Atletico regret and repudiate the behavior of the employee who has been promptly removed,” said the Belo Horizonte club in a statement after the incident was widely criticized.

“We apologise to our player, the other players and the supporters for this lamentable act.”

Atletico were also criticized last month when six players from the women’s team worked as ball girls during a men’s match. The club said it had offered the players the same opportunity as it gave to members of the under-20 team.