Gremio bounce back from Libertadores exit with 3-0 win

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (Reuters) - Gremio bounced back from last week’s Copa Libertadores elimination to easily beat Botafogo 3-0 at home in Porto Alegre on Sunday.
Maicon put the home side ahead in 12 minutes when he ran on to a clever pass from Luciano and shot past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.
Thaciano scored a second after 71 minutes with the simplest of finishes after Diego Tardelli’s shot fell into his path.
Everton got a third from close range with 10 minutes remaining.
The win takes Gremio to within one point of sixth-place Corinthians in Brazil’s Serie A. The Porto Alegre club are in seventh, while Botafogo are in 13th.
Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge