Soccer: Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail

FILE PHOTO: Ronaldinho leaves Paraguay's Supreme Court after testifying in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk.

The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false passport two days previously and spent Friday night in a police cell along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

The duo had petitioned for release but judge Clara Ruiz Diaz said their alleged offence was a “serious one against the interests of the Paraguayan state”. Because the pair posed a flight risk they must remain in custody, she added.

Ronaldinho’s lawyer said he found the decision “incredible” and would appeal.

“He (Ronaldinho) doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Tarek Tuma told reporters.