Soccer: Former coach of Brazil's women's team dies age 63

(Reuters) - Oswaldo Alvarez, the former coach of the Brazilian women’s team who was universally known as Vadao, has died aged 63, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Alvarez led the team to Copa America titles in 2014 and 2018, as well as the gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

He also coached the side at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Marta, the undeniable star of the women’s team, said on twitter: “I never knew a human being like you, you knew how to live life honestly and with dignity (and) I am proud to have lived through some marvelous moments at your side.”

Vadao also coached several men’s teams and won titles with Criciuma, Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranense.

Local media said the cause of death was liver cancer.