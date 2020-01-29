Canadian Sinclair breaks international scoring record

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Canada v New Zealand - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France - June 15, 2019 Canada's Nichelle Prince celebrates scoring their second goal with Christine Sinclair REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Canadian forward Christine Sinclair became the all-time top scorer in international soccer, breaking the mark held by American Abby Wambach, when she netted her 185th against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday.

Sinclair, playing her 290th international, scored the milestone goal from in close range in the 23rd minute of Canada’s opening game at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers after tying the record with a seventh-minute penalty.