Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital: Radio Renascenca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish soccer player Iker Casillas, 37, has suffered a heart attack and has been taken to hospital, the Portuguese radio station Renascenca reported on Wednesday, adding that the Porto player was out of danger.

Casillas, who made 167 appearances as goalkeeper for the Spanish national team, suffered the attack during a morning training session with his club and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, the radio said.