October 23, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Russia soccer fans hurt in Rome after metro escalator accident: media

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A group of CSKA Moscow soccer fans were hurt on Tuesday after an escalator in a Rome metro station broke, Italian news agencies reported.

Ansa news agency said around 10 people were injured in the accident at the city center Repubblica station, while the Dire agency said five Russian fans had been hurt.

The Repubblica station was closed and four ambulances were parked at one of the entrances, a Reuters witness said.

CSKA Moscow are due to play AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alison Williams

