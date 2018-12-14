Chilean regulator approves Turner purchase of soccer broadcaster

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean anti-trust regulator FNE on Friday approved Turner International Latin America’s $1.2 billion purchase of Chile’s Canal del Futbol (CDF), the South American nation’s top soccer broadcaster.

Turner struck the deal granting it exclusive rights to broadcast Chilean soccer matches in late 2017, edging out competitor Fox Sports for the 15-year contract.

As part of Friday’s deal with regulators, Turner agreed to measures that prohibit it from blocking other cable operators from offering the channel.

The safeguard, and other measures imposed by the anti-trust regulator, are designed to ensure that soccer matches remain broadly available in cable packages offered to consumers in Chile, a soccer-loving nation of 18 million people.

“This acquisition, given the mitigation measures offered, will not substantially reduce competition,” the FNE said in a statement.

Turner, now part of AT&T (T.N), announced in 2017 that it would launch a standalone sports streaming service earlier in 2018.