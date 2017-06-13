FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder Tiote
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder Tiote

1 Min Read

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China June 13, 2017.Damir Sagolj

BEIJING (Reuters) - Friends and former team mates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.

Slideshow (8 Images)

The 30-year-old, who joined the second-tier Chinese side in February after seven years at England's Newcastle United, collapsed during training and died in hospital last week.

"I lived some extraordinary moments with this man and today he's gone," Tiote's former Newcastle team mate Papiss Cisse said at the memorial.

Tiote made more than 150 appearances for Newcastle, with his only goal for the club a memorable equalizer against Arsenal as his team battled back to draw 4-4 at St James' Park in February 2011.

He was an African Nations Cup winner with the Ivory Coast in 2015 although he missed the final through injury, and he played in the 2010 and 21014 World Cups.

Reporting by Wang Shubing and Joseph Campbell; Writing by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.