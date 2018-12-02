Berhalter named coach of USMNT

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter celebrates after a goal by forward Gyasi Zardes (11) (not pictured) against New York Red Bulls at Mapfre Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Former Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter was officially named the next coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team on Sunday.

Berhalter, 45, replaces interim coach Dave Sarachan to become the youngest coach to helm the USMNT since Steve Sampson in 1995.

“We are excited to announce Gregg as the next head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team,” said U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro in a statement. “As an experienced former National Team player and highly regarded professional coach, we are confident he is the best person to guide our program forward. We are looking forward to formally introducing him on Tuesday in New York.”

Berhalter will be officially introduced in a press conference at noon ET on Tuesday.

A former player, Berhalter was on the 2002 and 2006 FIFA U.S. World Cup roster. He takes over a beleaguered team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under former coach Bruce Arena.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said Berhalter. “Having played for the National Team I know what it means to represent our country. I believe in our players and our program, and together we will work to build something special and develop a team that will make our supporters proud.”

Berhalter compiled a 74-69-50 as coach of the Crew and led the team to an MLS finals appearance in 2015.

Berhalter played for the L.A. Galaxy when they won the MLS cup in 2011.

—Field Level Media