CONCACAF Champions League to resume in December

Paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CONCACAF Champions League will resume play in December with a slightly abbreviated schedule.

The quarterfinals will now take place Dec. 15-16, just days after the completion of MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

The semifinals and finals will take place at a single location still to be determined in the United States with those rounds consisting of just one game to determine a winner. The semis are scheduled for Dec. 19, with the finals taking place Dec. 22.

The annual competition takes place between the top club teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. No MLS team has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. Toronto FC lost in penalties to Chivas during the 2018 final.

Four MLS teams still are alive in the current competition, which began in February. Atlanta United trail Club America by a 3-0 aggregate in the quarterfinals, while the Montreal Impact are down 2-1 to Olimpia. New York City FC are also down, trailing 1-0 to Tigres UANL.

Because last year’s MLS Supporters’ Shield winner Los Angeles FC had not started its home-and-home quarterfinal against Cruz Azul, that matchup will now be a one-game winner-take-all affair.

--Field Level Media