Soccer: Guadalajara beat Toronto on penalties to win Champions league

(Reuters) - Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara defeated Toronto FC on penalties to win the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday after the Major League Soccer club claimed a dramatic 2-1 second leg victory to leave the final tied 3-3 on aggregate.

Soccer Football - CONCACAF Champions League Final Second Leg - Guadalajara vs Toronto FC - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - April 25, 2018 Guadalajara players celebrate winning the CONCACAF Champions League Final with the trophy REUTERS/Henry Romero

All 10 titles in the Champions League era, which began in 2008, have now gone to Mexican sides but Toronto FC made Guadalajara earn their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup by fighting back after losing the opening leg 2-1 at home.

Only three times in 54 competitive matches in Mexico have MLS teams returned home with a win but the Reds very nearly dented that run of domination.

Soccer Football - CONCACAF Champions League Final Second Leg - Guadalajara vs Toronto FC - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - April 25, 2018 Toronto players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

In the end Chivas were deadly from the penalty spot, scoring on all four shots while Jonathan Osorio rang his attempt off the bar and Michael Bradley missed the net entirely igniting a Guadalajara celebration.

Guadalajara had Estadio Akron on their feet when Orbelin Pineda, running onto a deft pass from Rodolfo Pizzaro, slotted home in the 19th minute.

But Toronto would answer six minutes later when Jozy Altidore, left unmarked in the box, stabbed home a poacher’s goal from six yards.

Toronto took the lead just before half time on a bit of brilliance from a fired up Sebastian Giovinco.

Booked in the 43rd minute for arguing with the referee, the scowling Italian collected a pass from Marco Delgado cutting inside and then beat Guadalajara goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota with a low shot that crept inside the near post.

Toronto had the better of the chances in a tight second half, Giovinco watching his low shot slip past the post and Marco Delgado missing what looked a sure winner from close range in injury time.

The winner of the CONCACAF Champions League qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup tournament that features the six continental club champions. The 2018 Club World Cup is set for Dec. 12-22 in the United Arab Emirates.