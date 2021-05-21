Soccer-Colombia to request Copa America postponement-sports minister

Soccer fans play the drums during a sit-in, in front of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), demanding the cancellation of the 2021 Copa America tournament that Colombia co-hosts with Argentina, in Bogota, Colombia May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia will ask the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to postpone the Copa America tournament until spectators can be present at stadiums, sports minister Ernesto Lucena said on Thursday.

The tournament, due to kick off on June 13, is set to be held in two countries for the first time in its 105-year history.

Fifteen games are slated for Colombia - including the final in Barranquilla on July 10 - and 13 games are scheduled for Argentina.

Argentina earlier this week offered to host the whole tournament amid weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia which have killed at least 15 people.

Tear gas fired outside some stadiums during recent matches has led to discomfort for players. Some games have already been transferred out of Colombia to Paraguay and Ecuador.

“The Colombian government will formally request to the South American Football Confederation, via the Colombia Football Federation, the postponement of the Copa America. We think the most important thing about an event of this magnitude is public attendance,” Lucena said in a statement.

“At this moment the impossibility of having public will mean the Copa is not the event we all dream of it being.”

The event should be postponed until stadiums can fill to at least 50% capacity, Lucena said, adding CONMEBOL will make the final decision.

CONMEBOL is expected to make an announcement later on Thursday.