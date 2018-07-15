'Pussy Riot' member says detained after World Cup pitch invasion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Olga Kurachyova, a member of the anti-Kremlin Russian punk band ‘Pussy Riot’, said on Sunday she was one of the people who ran onto the pitch at the final of the soccer World Cup and that she had now been detained by the police.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Stewards apprehend a pitch invader REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kurachyova told Reuters by phone she was in a police station at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium where the final match, between France and Croatia, was briefly interrupted by four people who invaded the pitch.