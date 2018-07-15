FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 15, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Pussy Riot' member says detained after World Cup pitch invasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Olga Kurachyova, a member of the anti-Kremlin Russian punk band ‘Pussy Riot’, said on Sunday she was one of the people who ran onto the pitch at the final of the soccer World Cup and that she had now been detained by the police.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Stewards apprehend a pitch invader REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kurachyova told Reuters by phone she was in a police station at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium where the final match, between France and Croatia, was briefly interrupted by four people who invaded the pitch.

Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.