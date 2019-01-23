Beckham to take stake with 'Class of '92' in Salford City

FILE PHOTO: Former England midfielder David Beckham in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Former England midfielder David Beckham will take a 10 percent share in non-league club Salford City, joining up with his former ‘Class of ‘92’ Manchester United team mates in the project, the club said on Wednesday.

Beckham will join Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes alongside businessman Peter Lim who will remain the largest shareholder with 40 percent.

Salford are currently third in the National League, the fifth-tier division, having been taken over by the former United players in 2014.

The 43-year-old Beckham was the only member of the famous group of young players, who enjoyed so much success under Alex Ferguson, not to have invested in the team.

“It’s a really special club and a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling,” Beckham said in a club statement.

The former Real Madrid and LA Galaxy midfielder also has an ownership stake in future Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.