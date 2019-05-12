Factbox: List of English league champions

(Reuters) - English champions and runners-up since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War Two:

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 12, 2019 Manchester City's Fernandinho and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League REUTERS/Toby Melville

CHAMPIONS RUNNERS-UP

1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United

1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United

1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United

1949-50 - Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers

1950-51 - Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

1951-52 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

1952-53 - Arsenal Preston North End

1953-54 - Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

1954-55 - Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers

1955-56 - Manchester United Blackpool

1956-57 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

1957-58 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End

1958-59 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United

1959-60 - Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers

1960-61 - Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday

1961-62 - Ipswich Town Burnley

1962-63 - Everton Tottenham Hotspur

1963-64 - Liverpool Manchester United

1964-65 - Manchester United Leeds United

1965-66 - Liverpool Leeds United

1966-67 - Manchester United Nottingham Forest

1967-68 - Manchester City Manchester United

1968-69 - Leeds United Liverpool

1969-70 - Everton Leeds United

1970-71 - Arsenal Leeds United

1971-72 - Derby County Leeds United

1972-73 - Liverpool Arsenal

1973-74 - Leeds United Liverpool

1974-75 - Derby County Liverpool

1975-76 - Liverpool Queens Park Rangers

1976-77 - Liverpool Manchester City

1977-78 - Nottingham Forest Liverpool

1978-79 - Liverpool Nottingham Forest

1979-80 - Liverpool Manchester United

1980-81 - Aston Villa Ipswich Town

1981-82 - Liverpool Ipswich Town

1982-83 - Liverpool Watford

1983-84 - Liverpool Southampton

1984-85 - Everton Liverpool

1985-86 - Liverpool Everton

1986-87 - Everton Liverpool

1987-88 - Liverpool Manchester United

1988-89 - Arsenal Liverpool

1989-90 - Liverpool Aston Villa

1990-91 - Arsenal Liverpool

1991-92 - Leeds United Manchester United

1992-93 - Manchester United Aston Villa

1993-94 - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers

1994-95 - Blackburn Rovers Manchester United

1995-96 - Manchester United Newcastle United

1996-97 - Manchester United Newcastle United

1997-98 - Arsenal Manchester United

1998-99 - Manchester United Arsenal

1999-00 - Manchester United Arsenal

2000-01 - Manchester United Arsenal

2001-02 - Arsenal Liverpool

2002-03 - Manchester United Arsenal

2003-04 - Arsenal Chelsea

2004-05 - Chelsea Arsenal

2005-06 - Chelsea Manchester United

2006-07 - Manchester United Chelsea

2007-08 - Manchester United Chelsea

2008-09 - Manchester United Liverpool

2009-10 - Chelsea Manchester United

2010-11 - Manchester United Chelsea

2011-12 - Manchester City Manchester United

2012-13 - Manchester United Manchester City

2013-14 - Manchester City Liverpool

2014-15 - Chelsea Manchester City

2015-16 - Leicester City Arsenal

2016-17 - Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

2017-18 - Manchester City Manchester United

2018-19 - Manchester City Liverpool

Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won the title:

20 - Manchester United

18 - Liverpool

13 - Arsenal

9 - Everton

7 - Aston Villa

6 - Chelsea, Sunderland, Manchester City

4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United 3 - Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers

2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County

1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Leicester City