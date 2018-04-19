FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban, out of FA Cup semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will miss Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Chelsea vs Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 28, 2018 Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The 27-year-old was charged for his challenge on Southampton striker Shane Long during Chelsea’s 3-2 Premier League win at St Mary’s Stadium last weekend.

“Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive, however, this was rejected following Wednesday’s hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

Spaniard Alonso, who was named in the PFA’s Team of the Year earlier this week, will miss Chelsea’s league trip to Burnley later on Thursday, the FA Cup semi-final, and a league match against Swansea City later this month.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

