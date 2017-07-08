FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
July 8, 2017 / 4:01 PM / a month ago

Rooney at Everton for transfer talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favorites he first joined aged nine.

Sky Sports News reported that he would be having a medical.

With a fee agreed for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to move in the opposite direction, the way appeared to be clear for the 31-year-old Rooney to leave Old Trafford after 13 years.

He has played more than 550 games for them, scoring 253 goals to become their all-time leading scorer.

But last season he was no longer an automatic selection under manager Jose Mourinho and also lost his place in the England squad.

United were expected to fly to the United States without him to continue their pre-season preparations on Sunday.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Lovell

