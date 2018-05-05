Southampton denied by Everton's last-minute equalizer

(Reuters)- - Southampton moved out of the Premier League relegation places with a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday but were denied victory by an equalizer in the fifth minute of added time.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Southampton - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 5, 2018 Southampton's Wesley Hoedt looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Substitute Nathan Redmond headed their goal from Cedric’s cross 11 minutes after coming on at halftime.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was sent off in the 85th and deep into added time Tom Davies equalized with a shot that took a heavy deflection.

The Saints now have 33 points, ahead of Swansea City, whom they visit on Tuesday, on goal difference.

Everton are comfortable in eighth place but fans distributed leaflets protesting about what they called “the awful football we’ve endured for a number of years”.