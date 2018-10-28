Leicester City crash was first accident of an AW169 helicopter

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian aerospace company Leonardo SpA (LDOF.MI) said on Sunday it was ready to help an investigation into the crash of one of its AW169 helicopters at Leicester City soccer club on Saturday, adding that it was the first accident involving the aircraft.

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was among five people on board the helicopter that crashed and then exploded after a Premier League match in the English city on Saturday, according to a source close to the club.