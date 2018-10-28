FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 3:06 PM / in 2 hours

Leicester City helicopter crash enquiries expected to continue for days: police

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Leicester police said on Sunday that enquiries into the helicopter crash outside English soccer club Leicester City’s King Power Stadium were expected to continue over the coming days.

“Leicestershire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service all responded to the incident last night and enquiries continue at the scene today, led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch,” they said.

“As soon as we are able to confirm any further details around the incident, we will do so.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alison Williams

