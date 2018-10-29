Soccer: Reaction to death of Leicester City chairman

(Reuters) - Reaction to the death of Leicester City chairman and King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash outside the Premier League club’s ground on Saturday [L8N1X809L]:

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs West Ham United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 5, 2018 Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during the lap of honour after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

English Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said in a statement:

“Vichai was a gentleman who graced the game with his civility and charm and we will miss him enormously. His impact on Leicester - the football club and city - will be remembered forever.”

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan tweeted:

“Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. A man that was loved and adored... . “

Former England and Leicester City goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who witnessed the crash:

“The image keeps coming back to me of the helicopter spiraling down.

“Knowing it was the chairman and thinking it could’ve been the whole family in there made it even worse - even though it couldn’t really be any worse....”

“Leicester has lost a great man who did so much for the city.

“Thankfully the rest of the family weren’t in the helicopter so his legacy will carry on, but he will be so sadly missed.

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel:

“You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport!”

Leicester City’s Austria defender Christian Fuchs tweeted a photo of himself with a smiling Vichai and the words “THANK YOU”.

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy:

“Struggling to find the right words. But to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you.”

Leicester City and England defender Ben Chilwell:

“I can’t believe it. I’m heartbroken to hear that no-one survived the crash yesterday. Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing. What he did for not just this football club but for Leicester as a city is incredible. He bought us all together.”

Leicester City’s England defender Harry Maguire:

“Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind loving man who will missed so much by everyone.”

Leicester and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison:

“Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday. Life isn’t fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss”.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah:

“A truly sad day for football.”

Leicester’s opponents on Saturday West Ham United:

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at this sad and tragic time. His immense contribution to Leicester City FC, the city of Leicester and English football will never be forgotten. Our condolences also go to the other families affected by the tragedy.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino:

“FIFA extends its deepest sympathies to their families & friends & to the many football fans for whom Vichai was an integral member of The Foxes family.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin:

“UEFA and European football is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of the owner of Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and the other four people who lost their lives.

“During his time as owner of the club, Leicester City won the English Premier League title in 2016, and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League the following year, which saw them finish top of their group.

“This was a fantastic achievement, because it underlined the fact that football is an unpredictable game, capable of producing the most unexpected surprises.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s family and friends, and to Leicester City at this sad time.”

World snooker number one and Leicester City fan Mark Selby after his first round match at the International Championship tournament in China:

“I wasn’t there in person but mentally with what happened with the football club and the helicopter going down with the people on board, it was a tough day.

“He has done wonders for the club and put Leicester on the map. I was fortunate to meet him a fair few times... a great great guy.”