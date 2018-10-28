Soccer: Reaction to death of Leicester City chairman

(Reuters) - Reaction to the death of Leicester City chairman and King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash outside the Premier League club’s ground on Saturday:

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs West Ham United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 5, 2018 Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during the lap of honour after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

English Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore in a statement:

“Vichai was a gentleman who graced the game with his civility and charm and we will miss him enormously. His impact on Leicester - the football club and city - will be remembered forever.”

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan tweeted:

“Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. A man that was loved and adored... . “

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel:

“You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport!”

Leicester City’s Austria defender Christian Fuchs tweeted a photo of himself with a smiling Vichai and the words “THANK YOU”.

Leicester City and England defender Ben Chilwell:

“I can’t believe it. I’m heartbroken to hear that no-one survived the crash yesterday. Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing. What he did for not just this football club but for Leicester as a city is incredible. He bought us all together.”

Leicester City’s England defender Harry Maguire:

“Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind loving man who will missed so much by everyone.”

Leicester and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison:

“Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday. Life isn’t fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss”.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah:

“A truly sad day for football.”

Leicester’s opponents on Saturday West Ham United:

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at this sad and tragic time. His immense contribution to Leicester City FC, the city of Leicester and English football will never be forgotten. Our condolences also go to the other families affected by the tragedy.”