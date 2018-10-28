FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Leicester City owner, four others were on crashed helicopter: source

1 Min Read

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) - Leicester City soccer club chairman and owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people who were on board a helicopter which crashed next to the club’s stadium on Saturday, a source close to the club said.

Also on board the helicopter were a daughter of Vichai, two pilots and a fifth person whose identity was not immediately known, the source said on Sunday.

There were no confirmed details on whether anyone on board the helicopter survived, the source said.

Reporting by Claire Bloomfield; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Paul Sandle

