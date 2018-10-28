Leicester City owner, four others were on crashed helicopter: source

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) - Leicester City soccer club chairman and owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people who were on board a helicopter which crashed next to the club’s stadium on Saturday, a source close to the club said.

Also on board the helicopter were a daughter of Vichai, two pilots and a fifth person whose identity was not immediately known, the source said on Sunday.

There were no confirmed details on whether anyone on board the helicopter survived, the source said.