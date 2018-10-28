FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Leicester City soccer club says chairman dies in helicopter crash

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Leicester City soccer club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people who died on a helicopter which crashed on Saturday, the club said on Sunday.

“It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium,” a club statement said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Ishita Palli; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Ishita Palli; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg
