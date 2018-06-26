Positivity helped me deal with injury nightmare, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

(Reuters) - Liverpool playmaker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes his positive mentality has been key to dealing with the devastating knee injury he sustained last campaign, which ruled him out of contention for England’s World Cup squad.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Liverpool vs Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 4, 2018 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Yates/File Photo

The 24-year-old scored five goals and provided eight assists for Liverpool in his debut campaign at the club before sustaining a season-ending cruciate ligament rupture in the Champions League semi-final win over AS Roma.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on crutches before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The injury meant that Oxlade-Chamberlain would miss his third major international tournament for England through injury, after the midfielder was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championships.

"It's obviously been really tough to miss out at this time of the season ... I was really enjoying my football, so for it to all come crashing down in one moment, with one tackle, it's never great," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's website here

“As a character I’m positive and I’m trying not to let myself get too down, obviously I’ve got a tough rehab ahead of me and moping around isn’t going to get me through that!

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - Liverpool vs AS Roma - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2018 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off to be substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

“I must admit the first game against Tunisia was tough to watch – it’s a moment when you realize what a great opportunity you’re missing, but these things happen in life and I’m keeping positive.”

Chamberlain also admitted that he was “devastated” to miss the Champions League final in May, where Liverpool lost to holders Real Madrid, with the former Arsenal player seen in tears on the pitch after the defeat.

England are top of Group G after winning both their opening World Cup matches, their latest victory coming in a 6-1 thumping of minnows Panama.

Manager Gareth Southgate’s side face Belgium in their final group game on Thursday, with both teams already qualified for the knockout stages.