Factbox: Reaction to Liverpool's Premier League title win

(Reuters) - Reaction to Liverpool’s Premier League triumph, their first league title since 1990:

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League - Liverpool, Britain - June 25, 2020 A person is seen at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield after Liverpool won the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Manager Juergen Klopp: “I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) - everyone!” he said.

Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry:

“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, the last manager to win the title for the club in 1990:

“The last two years and since Juergen (Klopp)’s come in has been very positive. He’s been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team won the last two Premier League titles:

“Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap.

“After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we didn’t play like that way.”

Graeme Souness, former Liverpool player and manager:

“They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can’t say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League).

“Nobody enjoys playing against them, you have to go to war with them. Every time they cross the white line the manager instils in them that they have to give everything for the cause. When you combine that effort with the qualities they have, they are some team.”

Andy Robertson, Liverpool left back:

“We had to wait 13 weeks, it was 13 long weeks with uncertainty, but a lot of our fans had to wait 30 years so it was a short time compared to what they’ve had.”

Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager:

“Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone.”

Jamie Carragher, Sky pundit and former Liverpool defender:

“This Liverpool team now will want to emulate what Manchester City have done and retain the title for sure, and what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson. I don’t think one title will be enough for Juergen Klopp and this team with the energy they have.”

Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool captain:

“Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG (Fenway Sports Group). And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.”