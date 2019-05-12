Factbox: List of major honors won by Pep Guardiola

(Reuters) - Following is a list of all the major trophies won by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his managerial career:
La Liga: 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11
Spanish Cup: 2008-09, 2011-12
Spanish Super Cup: 2009, 2010, 2011
Champions League: 2008-09, 2010-11
UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011
FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011
Bundesliga: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16
German Cup: 2013-14, 2015-16
UEFA Super Cup: 2013
FIFA Club World Cup: 2013
League Cup: 2017-18, 2018-19
Premier League: 2017-18, 2018-19
Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis