Factbox: List of major honors won by Pep Guardiola

(Reuters) - Following is a list of all the major trophies won by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his managerial career:

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 12, 2019 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown in the air by players as they celebrate winning the Premier League REUTERS/Toby Melville

BARCELONA (SPAIN)

La Liga: 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11

Spanish Cup: 2008-09, 2011-12

Spanish Super Cup: 2009, 2010, 2011

Champions League: 2008-09, 2010-11

UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011

FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011

BAYERN MUNICH (GERMANY)

Bundesliga: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16

German Cup: 2013-14, 2015-16

UEFA Super Cup: 2013

FIFA Club World Cup: 2013

MANCHESTER CITY (ENGLAND)

League Cup: 2017-18, 2018-19

Premier League: 2017-18, 2018-19

