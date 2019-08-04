Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2019 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and David Silva celebrate winning the FA Community Shield with team mates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City struck an early blow for the forthcoming Premier League campaign as they beat Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday after an absorbing contest had finished 1-1.

Former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling gave the champions the lead in a first half they dominated as Liverpool’s sluggish pre-season form continued.

European champions Liverpool were far better in the second period. They equalized through Joel Matip’s header and created a host of other chances to take the lead as City appeared to tire.

City’s Kyle Walker made a last-ditch goal line clearance from Mo Salah’s effort in the dying moments and with no extra time being played the showpiece went to a penalty shootout.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who completed the domestic treble last season, claimed the silverware in the traditional curtain-raiser as they converted all five of their penalties in ruthless fashion while Georginio Wijnaldum had his effort saved by Claudio Bravo.