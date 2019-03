Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 16, 2019 Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Norwegian has guided United to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions as caretaker boss since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.