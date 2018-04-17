Major European clubs to feature in pre-season International Champions Cup

(Reuters) - European champions Real Madrid will face Manchester United, Juventus and AS Roma in the International Champions Cup (ICC) as part of their pre-season U.S. tour, the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 8, 2018 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The International Champions Cup will see Europe’s 18 major clubs featuring in three games each across the United States, Europe and Singapore.

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid will kick off their tour at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium against United on July 31 before facing Juve on Aug. 4 at the FedEx Field in Washington, DC.

The Spanish club then visit New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to face fellow Champions League semi-finalists Roma on Aug. 7.

Jose Mourinho’s United will play Club America (July 19) in Glendale, Arizona, and the San Jose Earthquakes (July 22) in Santa Clara, California, before competing in the ICC.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 15, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

They then face AC Milan on July 25 before they take on rivals Liverpool three days later at “The Big House” in Michigan, where United set a record U.S. soccer attendance of 109,318 against Real Madrid in 2014.

Manchester City, the newly-crowned Premier League champions, will return to the U.S. in July after a successful tour around the same time last year.

Pep Guardiola’s side meet Borussia Dortmund in their opening fixture on July 20, followed by a clash against Liverpool on July 25 in a repeat of their Champions League quarter-final earlier this month.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 14, 2018 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/David Klein

City’s final opponent will be Guardiola’s former club Bayern Munich in Miami three days later.

Barcelona will play their first game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on July 28, then meeting Milan in Arlington, Texas three days later.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will return to California for the final game of their tour on Aug. 4 at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara where they will meet Roma, who dumped them out of the Champions League last week.

Maurcio Pochettino’s Spurs will also face Roma on July 25 and Milan six days later in their remaining two matches.

Chelsea and Arsenal face each other in Stockholm’s Friends Arena on Aug. 4.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal are scheduled to face Europa League semi-final opponents Atletico Madrid (July 26) and Paris St Germain (July 28) in Singapore before facing their London rivals in Sweden.

Chelsea will meet Sevilla and Inter Milan in their remaining two matches.

Click here internationalchampionscup.com for full schedule of the International Champions Cup.