FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 29, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling defends gun tattoo following criticism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - England international Raheem Sterling has defended a new tattoo depicting an assault rifle after anti-gun campaigners labeled it “disgusting” on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain - May 28, 2018 England's Raheem Sterling during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The Manchester City forward posted a photograph on Instagram while training with the England team at St George’s Park ahead of next month’s World Cup in Russia with the tattoo of a rifle clearly visible on his right leg.

Founder of campaign group Mothers Against Guns, Lucy Cope, whose son was shot dead outside a London nightclub in July 2002, said: “This tattoo is disgusting. Raheem should hang his head in shame. It’s totally unacceptable.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain - May 28, 2018 England's Raheem Sterling during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

“We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team.”

Sterling, who is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad who begin their World Cup campaign in Volgograd against Tunisia on June 18, again took to Instagram to defend himself, insisting the tattoo has a “deeper meaning.”

“When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N (and it is) still unfinished,” the 23-year-old wrote.

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.